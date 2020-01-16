GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association has started contracting for new solar power projects in western Colorado as it works to end operations at a coal-fired power plant and coal mine.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports that the utility will end coal-fired power generation to transition about half of its consumable energy to renewable sources by 2024.

Officials say they expect these and other wind and solar projects to provide enough renewable power to serve 850,000 homes when completed.

Tri-State is moving toward renewable sources in response to state laws and goals and pressure from its members for its reliance on coal.

