Energy company moves its headquarters to Denver

Redaptive's CEO said he looked at moving to Texas or Miami, like so many others, but found Denver a better fit for the growing company.

DENVER — A San Francisco energy company has relocated its headquarters to Denver and plans to have a staff of at least 50 here by year’s end.

Redaptive, which started a Denver location as its second in the United States in 2019, this week declared the Mile High City its home base and focus for its workforce expansion for the foreseeable future.

“All of our new hiring is in Denver,” said CEO Arvin Vohra.

He's in the process of buying a house in the Denver area after spending half his time here in the past couple of years, he said, and other executives are also making the move.

Redaptive helps other companies, often large corporations such as McKesson, Iron Mountain and AT&T, lower their energy consumption by adopting energy conservation strategies, adding solar power or swapping in more efficient lighting. The company’s work also often helps the client businesses meet environmental sustainability and climate goals, something Redaptive keeps in mind as it works.

> Read the full story at the Denver Business Journal.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.