DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — VF Corp. — maker of global apparel brands such as The North Face and JanSport — will relocate its headquarters from Greensboro, N.C. to the Denver metro area in early 2019, creating some 800 jobs as it consolidates its corporate offices and those of five of its brands in a state that rapidly is becoming a focal point of the American outdoor-retail industry.

The 119-year-old company (NYSE: VFC) — North Carolina's fifth-largest public company, which generated $11.8 billion in global revenue in 2017 with a market cap of $32 billion — will become the 11th Fortune 500 firm to make Colorado its home, joining the likes of Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) and Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE: TAP). The announcement of its move comes just four days after the Colorado Economic Development Commission offered it as much as $27 million in job-growth incentive tax credits over the next eight years to create those 800 jobs under the pseudonym “Project Cardinal” — the second-largest incentive package ever offered by the state of Colorado.

VF Corp’s decision to move its headquarters across the country comes the same year that the Outdoor Retailer show, a thrice-yearly trade show at which the company and its brands are major players, also moved to Colorado following a 22-year run in Utah that ended when outdoor-industry leaders clashed with Utah officials over their public-lands policies. Steve Rendle — the chairman, president and CEO of VF Corp., who spoke at last month’s Outdoor Retailer Summer Market one month after The North Face opened a public bouldering wall in Denver’s Montbello community — acknowledged that Colorado is a fit for his company both culturally and business-wise that will allow it to attract top-level employees to its new headquarters.

