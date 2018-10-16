GOLDEN — Heritage Square Amusement Park in Golden closed permanently over the summer, and this week all of its rides, games and more will be sold at an auction.

The Woodmoor Corporation opened the park in 1971, but the Victorian-themed entertainment village had been struggling financially in recent years.

In 2015, the park's alpine slide, along with the shops and businesses that made up the Victorian village, closed. The amusement park and Victorian Event Center stayed open as stand-alone operations. The park put many of the closed buildings up for public sale at the beginning of 2016.

Norton Auctioneers, based in Michigan, have been hired to sell the park's assets. According to their brochure, everything is up for grabs. That includes rides, go-karts, bumper boats, tables and benches.

The 1963 Tilt A Whirl ride and 1966 Scrambler are also included in the auction, along with the 1977 Ferris Wheel.

The auction is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25 at the site of the former amusement park, 18301 Colfax Ave. It's open to the public, but buyers are required to pay on-site. A preview showcasing what's available will take place Wednesday, Oct. 24 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and on the morning of the auction starting at 9 a.m.

