DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — A 301-unit apartment community in Denver's RiNo neighborhood has sold for $90.617 million, according to Denver county public records.

Called the Marq at RiNo, it sold from CWS Capital Partners to Waterford RiNo LLC, an entity registered to the same address as Danville, California-based Braddock and Logan Homes. The firm did not respond to a request for comment.

The apartment complex last sold in 2015 for $72 million – representing a 25 percent price increase in just three years. Built in 2012, amenities of the complex include a pool, fitness center and a clubhouse. A new website for the complex indicates the name is now "Waterford RiNo."

The complex is located next to Amli Denargo Market, a 312-unit community which Amli Residential purchased in 2017 for $89 million, and across from Post River North. This two-block area of RiNo combined has almost 1,000 apartment units. Diagonal from this lot, on the southeast corner of Denargo Street and Wewatta Way, plans have been submitted to the city for an eight-story, 337-unit apartment building.

