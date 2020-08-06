Rubio's Coastal Grill closes its 6 Colorado locations

The fast casual Mexican food chain had operated locations in Denver, Lakewood, Littleton, Aurora, Highlands Ranch and Broomfield.

COLORADO, USA — Rubio's Coastal Grill will close 12 locations, including all six of its restaurants in Colorado, due to the business impact of COVID-19.

The fast casual restaurant chain had operated locations in Denver, Lakewood, Littleton, Aurora, Highlands Ranch and Broomfield.

"Unfortunately, due to the business impact of COVID-19, Rubio’s has made the difficult decision to close 12 locations in the Colorado and Florida markets, and is in the process of formalizing these closures now," said a statement from Rubio's Coastal Grill provided to 9NEWS.

"Rubio’s will continue to focus on their core markets - California, Arizona and Nevada."

Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes is another chain that could not survive the impact of the pandemic. The company is closing its 97 buffet-style restaurants which had operated in Aurora, Lone Tree, Littleton and Westminster.

