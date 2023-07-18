Russell Wilson, Ciara closing Park Meadows store

Co-founders Russell Wilson and Ciara opened their first Colorado retail store in July 2022.

LONE TREE, Colo. — Changes are coming to The House of LR&C.

The clothing store — co-founded by Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Grammy-winning singer Ciara — is closing its Lone Tree mall store and is opening a pop-up shop at Denver's airport.

The House of LR&C announced its Park Meadows mall store, which opened in July 2022, is "wrapping up" on July 31.

The company has opened a pop-up shop at Denver International Airport's Concourse C.

The House of LR&C — which stands for love, respect and care — offers products from menswear line Good Man Brand, contemporary women’s brand LITA by Ciara, gender-inclusive streetwear line HUMAN NATION and Russell Wilson’s children’s line 3BRAND.

The House of LR&C products are also sold at Nordstrom, Revolve, Kohl’s, Amazon and Amazon Style.

"We are so excited for The House of LR&C to touchdown in Denver this summer as we continue to put down roots in our new home," Wilson and Ciara said last summer. "The entire community has already welcomed us with open arms, and we couldn’t be more proud to introduce our brands to the city and offer a range of sustainable styles catered towards the adventurous and dynamic Colorado lifestyle."

"Once Russell and Ciara moved to Denver, they were immediately embraced by the community, so it only made sense for The House of LR&C to follow suit," said Christine Day, The House of LR&C co-founder and CEO.

"Coincidentally, Denver has always been a top-performing market for the company, as proven through our successful partnership with Nordstrom," Day said. "We couldn’t be more thrilled to deepen our connection with the Denver community as we open this new, brand-owned retail space and help our new Denver friends make sustainable fashion the effortless choice."

