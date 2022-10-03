Russell Wilson, Ciara raise more than $100K for charity at Denver art gallery

Wilson's foundation has partnered with a local health system to invest in Colorado nonprofits.

DENVER — Denver's newest power couple showed off a collection of black-and-white photographs last week at Cherry Creek's Relévant Gallery that were taken by widely acclaimed fine-art photographer David Yarrow.

There were huge monochrome photos of lions, bears, bison, wolves, landscapes and models on the walls — and, nearby at the event, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson with his wife, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ciara.

The duo participated in a western-inspired photoshoot with Yarrow last year in Montana. During a charity event at the gallery last Tuesday, the trio sold those photos, along with Yarrow's other work, to benefit the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit started by Wilson in 2014. They raised more than $100,000, event organizers said.

"This is what we're about, we're really trying to make a difference in the world and our communities," Wilson told the crowd of attendees Tuesday. "You guys are supporting this tonight, and we're so grateful."

