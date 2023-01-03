One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name

One of the biggest in the western United States, the law firm has at least nine offices in Colorado.

DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name.

The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.

The Wilhite Law Firm said its new name and rebranding reflect its new ownership and will align with its existing operations in Dallas, Texas. The firm's new majority owner Robert Wilhite has served as its Managing Partner since June 2021.

"The change will allow The Wilhite Law Firm’s Colorado and Texas teams to be aligned under a common name, better positioning them to uphold its long-established Heritage of Justice as a united front," said a statement from the firm.

The Wilhite Law Firm said its name change has been in the works since 2021 when Wilhite and two minority owners purchased the firm's business and assets when its founder and namesake retired.

"For 45 years, the Sawaya Law Firm has obtained justice for injured clients and we are proud to continue this legacy of results under The Wilhite Law Firm banner," said Wilhite. "The same team of attorneys and staff who have been on call around the clock every day of the year will continue to ensure that the people and families we serve are and will always be our top priority. We look forward to maintaining all of our important relationships throughout this new chapter."

"At the operational level, nothing will change for our clients, staff, or partners," said Richard Rose, Vice President of The Wilhite Law Firm in Colorado. "We will have the same team, expertise, and commitment to success for those who become injured during serious catastrophes, accidents, and other life altering events."

Introducing…The Wilhite Law Firm -- A new name, but the same commitment to success!

