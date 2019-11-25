EVERGREEN, Colo. — A secluded property bordered by national forest and set on 19.25 acres in Evergreen's Blue Creek Valley recently hit the market with an asking price of $6.8 million — one of Christie's International Realty's newest listings after launching in the Denver area.

Custom designed by Crested Butte-based Sunlit Architecture to emulate an authentic mountain rustic estate and completed in 2015, Red Tail Ridge boasts a 6,455-square-foot main residence, a 1,381-square-foot attached garage and a 1,875-square-foot shop/RV garage with a 1,000-square-foot gym/studio. Features of the design include reclaimed timber, hand-cut moss rock imported from Montana, and hand-forged custom ironwork throughout.

The main residence is spread across two levels with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, with a large master bedroom located on the main level and a guest suite on the upper level. The home's formal entry leads into a great room with high ceilings, exposed trusses, a moss-rock fireplace and full-service bar.

The land for Red Tail Ridge was purchased in 2010 for $675,600, according to public records, and careful planning was done developing the road, site and buildings to maximize views and privacy, co-listing agent Cody Ullman of Ranch Marketing Associates told Denver Business Journal. It took five years to complete the home.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS