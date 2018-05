Total annual payroll for manufacturing employees exceeds $3.7 billion in the Denver metropolitan area.

Workers at manufacturing facilities in the Denver metro were paid $3.71 billion in 2016, according to newly released figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. Denver had 2,303 manufacturing companies with 55,972 employees.

All statistics are from 2016, the latest year for which official figures are available.

