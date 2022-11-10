RiNo brewery on the hunt for a new 10,000- to 15,000-square-foot production facility

The brewery's 7,000-square-foot taproom and production facility is listed for sublease.

DENVER — Another brewery is looking to change its real estate footprint in the River North Art District.

14er Brewing & Beer Garden, a taproom and production facility located at 3120 Blake St., is looking for a new brewery or other business to take over its lease, its founders told Denver Business Journal on Tuesday.

Breweries in RiNo have been through some recent shakeups. Salt Lake City-based Epic Brewing is closing its taproom and production facility at 3001 Walnut St. and 10 Barrel Brewing announced the closure of its location at 2620 Walnut St. last month.

Nato Francescato, who started 14er Brewing in 2016 with Andrew Kaczmarek, said the brewery's space needs capital improvements, including a new bar, kitchen and fire sprinklers, but there are other reasons its co-owners are seeking a subleaser.

Although Francescato said the rent at its current 7,000-square-foot space on Blake Street is well below market rate, it’s still too expensive for production. Instead, he thinks the space should be fully utilized as a retail or food and beverage space.

