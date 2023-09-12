Who are the finalists for 'Coolest Thing Made in Colorado' contest?

This is the second year the Colorado Chamber of Commerce has hosted this contest.

DENVER — Ten local companies have been named finalists in the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado contest hosted by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce.

The second annual contest was open to companies across the state that manufacture the product they nominated in Colorado. The list of 100 nominations was narrowed down to 10 by an independent selection committee. More than 130 nominations were submitted last year.

“The Coolest Thing contest presents an exceptional chance for manufacturers across Colorado’s diverse regions to put their best creations on display,” Loren Furman, Colorado Chamber president and CEO, said in a release announcing this year’s contest. “Our state boasts a remarkable array of innovative manufacturing companies, and we take great pride in spotlighting the impressive products crafted right here in Colorado.”

The 10 finalists this year vary across industries such as aerospace, food, health care, home goods and music.

The winner, which will be awarded a trophy and title of 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Colorado, will be announced on October 19 at the chamber’s annual meeting.

>See the list of the finalist companies and their products at the Denver Business Journal.

