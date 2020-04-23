Craving ice cream or frozen yogurt? Here are Denver's top 4 options

Here's a rundown of top businesses in the city. Did your favorite make the cut?

DENVER — Got a hankering for ice cream or frozen yogurt?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most noteworthy ice cream and frozen yogurt sources in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your sweet dreams.

Spring is the top season of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage establishments across the Denver area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of software and email marketing services for small businesses. Estimated daily customers at Denver-area food and beverage shops rose to 45 per business in the spring of last year, 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Little Man Ice Cream

First on the list is Little Man Ice Cream. Located at 2620 16th St. in Highland, the joint to score ice cream and frozen treats is the most popular destination for ice cream and frozen yogurt in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,150 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sweet Action Ice Cream

Next up is Southwest Denver's Sweet Action Ice Cream, situated at 52 Broadway. With 4.5 stars out of 921 reviews on Yelp, the outlet that serves ice cream and frozen yogurt has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Smith+Canon Ice Cream

Smith+Canon Ice Cream, settled at 2260 E. Colfax Ave., is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe that offers ice cream, frozen yogurt, coffee and tea five stars out of 109 reviews.

4. Liks Ice Cream

At last, there's Liks Ice Cream, a shop that sells ice cream, frozen yogurt and more in Cheesman Park, with 4.5 stars out of 399 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2039 E. 13th Ave. to give it a go for yourself.

