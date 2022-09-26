Popular Denver bookstore and wine bar to close after holidays

The bookstore with a literary-themed bar menu at Tennyson Street and West 43rd Avenue will close Jan. 31.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — After 10 years of readings, signings, story times, club meetings, leisurely conversations over wine – oh, and thousands and thousands of books – the BookBar will close after this holiday season.

Nicole Sullivan, owner of the independent bookstore and wine bar in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood, announced on Monday that the store will close Jan. 31, after its 10th holiday season.

She cited fatigue and rising costs as the two main reasons for the closure of the popular store on Tennyson Street at West 43rd Avenue, which opened in 2013.

“With nearly all costs of doing business on the rise, our expenses continue to outpace revenue," Sullivan said. "It’s just no longer sustainable for the long-term."

> The video above aired in May 2020: Denver shop illustrates reopening dilemma many small businesses face

She said that after COVID, she's also ready to slow down and spent more time with her family and friends. She will continue to operate her other bookstore The Bookies, her nonprofit organization BookGive and her small press BookBar Press.

"Ten years feels like a good run for a hybrid business model that requires an intense amount of work and financial investment," she said. "As much as I will miss the community we’ve created at BookBar, I’m truly ready to move on, shift my focus and definitely work less.”

> The video below aired in 2019 when the BookBar made room for her nonprofit organization BookGive:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.