Pandemic forces Denver Diner to close, but relocation could be in its future

DENVER — Operating on the corner of Speer Boulevard and Colfax Avenue for 30 years, the Denver Diner has decided to close its doors, according to a post on the iconic eatery's Facebook page.

"It’s with great sadness that we announce our decision to not reopen," the Facebook post says.

Several counties that were previously in the Red level on the state's COVID-19 dial moved to Orange on Jan. 4 after Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) announced that cases and hospitalization numbers are stable enough to allow for it.

Denver was one of these counties, allowing restaurants to move from no indoor dining to operating at 25%, or a 50-person max, with 6 feet between parties and the last call at 10 p.m.

But many restaurants, including the family-owned and operated Denver Diner, have decided to permanently close their doors citing a struggle with the changing COVID restrictions.

"Well, we decided to close up shop after the second round of closures to hit the Denver area," said Konstantine Skordos, Denver Diner manager and son of the owner. "The decision was not one we took lightly. We tried very hard to stay afloat, and after around 7 months of restrictions, we couldn't handle it anymore."

According to its Facebook page, the Denver Diner may not be gone forever, but the fans of the restaurant will have to find a new place to dine for now.

"We have plans to relocate; we just haven't found the perfect spot yet," Skordos said. "We want the people of Denver to know that we are grateful for the continued support over the last 30 years. We will be back better than ever."

