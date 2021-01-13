Denver waives 2021 restaurant renewal licensing fees

The City and County of Denver received $774,000 in retail food establishment renewal fees in 2020.

DENVER — The City and County of Denver announced Wednesday it is waiving 2021 restaurant renewal licensing fees.

The city said the waiving of licensing fees is part of a "continued effort to support restaurant and bars who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The retail food establishment license fee, which ranges from approximately $125 to $400 per location, is for "any retail operation that serves, stores, prepares or packages food for sale for consumption to consumers directly, or indirectly through a delivery service," according to the city.

On Wednesday, the city noted that licensing is still required.

Denver businesses that have already paid their 2021 retail food establishment renewal fees can call 311 and request a refund from the Department of Excise and Licenses.

There are currently 1,571 licensed retail food establishments in Denver. That is down 36% from the 2,428 licensed retail food establishments pre COIVD-19 pandemic on February 28, 2020, according to the city.

Applications for new retail food establishments in 2020 dropped 58% compared to 2019 as fewer new restaurants opened during the pandemic.

The City and County of Denver received $774,000 in retail food establishment renewal fees in 2020. The city said these fees provide the funds to support food safety inspections, licensing and enforcement of rules and regulations to protect public safety.

Information and an online application for the temporary outdoor dining program can be found at denvergov.org/outdoorexpansion.

