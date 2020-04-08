Small businesses in Denver can register for free PPE kits

The kits contain hand sanitizer, disinfectant, masks, face shields and a thermometer.

DENVER, Colorado — Small businesses and nonprofits in Denver can now register to receive a kit of personal protective equipment (PPE) for free.

Those who qualify will receive:

One 64oz. hand sanitizer

40 1oz. hand sanitizers

One gallon of surface disinfectant

100 surgical masks

One non-contact thermometer

10 face shields

Businesses are eligible to receive the PPE kits if they are located within the city of Denver, have 25 or fewer employees and were in business before March 1, 2020.

This program was developed in partnership with the city’s Economic Relief and Recovery Council (ERRC). In July, City Council approved a contract for $1,490,000 with OraLabs, Inc. to manage the procurement and distribution of the PPE.

Businesses can find more information and register to receive the PPE kits here.

PPE kits are expected to be delivered within 2-3 weeks after the registration form is completed and reviewed for eligibility.

According to a release from the city, there are 4,000 available kits and they will be given out on a first-come and first-served basis.