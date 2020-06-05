Denver's top 4 spots for budget-friendly bubble tea

Here's a rundown of top affordable bubble tea sources in the city, with ratings, photos and more. Did your favorite make the cut?

DENVER — Need more bubble tea in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bubble tea outlets in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Kung Fu Tea

Topping the list is a location of the chain Kung Fu Tea. Located at 6365 E. Hampden Ave., Suite 102, in Hampden, the spot to score coffee and tea, bubble tea and juices and smoothies is the highest-rated affordable bubble tea spot in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp.

The site has lots more information about Kung Fu Tea. The New York City-based chain, which was founded in 2010, has over 130 stores across the U.S, Australia, Canada and Vietnam.

When it comes to the business's signature items, it 'specializes in made-to-order tea, milk and fruit-based beverages,' it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. 'Offers a wide selection of drink toppings including bubbles, beans, jellies and pudding.'

2. Meet Fresh

Next is Virginia Village's Meet Fresh, situated at 1350 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 121. It's an outpost of the national chain. With 4.5 stars out of 114 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score desserts, bubble tea and ice cream and frozen yogurt has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Yelper Jenny T., who reviewed Meet Fresh on Feb. 20, noted, 'If you love dessert and different texture in your mouth, you are in for a literal treat! I usually come here for [the] taro and sweet potato balls, combined with grass jelly, mini taro balls, boba and, sometimes, pudding! It's literally a bowl of yummy mixed desserts.'

3. Lollicup

Cory - Merrill's Lollicup, located at 1589 S. Colorado Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable spot to score coffee and tea, bubble tea and juices and smoothies four stars out of 363 reviews.

Yelper Octavia F., who reviewed Lollicup on Feb. 28, shared, 'Of all the boba tea places opening up around town over the last couple of years, this place will continue to be the best. They have tons of flavors, are consistent and always delicious. My favorite is the strawberry snow bubble [with added] boba. Never fails to delight me on a hot summer day.'

4. TVaar

This member of the well-known chain TBaar, a spot to score bubble tea and juices and smoothies in University Park, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 79 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3970 Buchtel Blvd., Suite 105, to see for yourself.

We turned there to learn more about TBaar.

Diana W., who reviewed TBaar on Dec. 31, wrote, 'Definitely come here if you are craving authentic boba drinks...some of our favorites [are] the wintermelon oolong milk tea, the Thai tea, the Fresh passion fruit tea and the mango green tea with the mango foam. I liked that we can can adjust sweetness.'

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.