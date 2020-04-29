Denver's top 4 options for burgers

Here's a rundown of top businesses in Denver. Did your favorite make the cut?

DENVER — Craving burgers?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger outlets in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Highland Tap and Burger

First on the list is Highland Tap and Burger. Located at 2219 W. 32nd Ave. in Highland, the sports bar, which offers burgers, chicken wings and more, is the highest-rated burger spot in Denver, boasting four stars out of 901 reviews on Yelp.

2. Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery Colfax

Next is Hale's Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery Colfax, situated at 4990 E. Colfax Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 1,047 reviews on Yelp, the New American spot, which offers burgers and salads, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Cherry Cricket

The Cherry Creek's Cherry Cricket, located at 2641 E. Second Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and New American spot, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 2,447 reviews.

4. The 49th

The 49th, a bar that offers burgers and seafood in Marston, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 686 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4550 S. Kipling St., Suite 6, to see for yourself.

