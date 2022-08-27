Golden scaling back outdoor seating on Miner's Alley

Golden says by the end of Labor Day weekend, the alley should be clear of outdoor dining. Some business owners argue the move is unfair.

GOLDEN, Colo. — When the COVID-19 pandemic began, many restaurants and bars had to adjust -- and a big solution became outdoor seating for those that didn't have it before.

In the case of Miner's Saloon and Golden Moon Speakeasy, outdoor seating kept business afloat. Specifically, the City of Golden allowed the two businesses to expand their seating into the alley, which is normally used for vehicular traffic -- primarily for deliveries to be made for other businesses that line the street.

"It sure as heck allowed us to continue to operate - which meant I didn't have to lay off staff," said Golden Moon Speakeasy owner Stephen Gould.

"This actually offered us an ability to stay in business because people can eat outside and drink outside and feel comfortable," said Miner's Saloon co-owner Aimee Valdez.

But by the end of Labor Day Weekend, the two businesses will have to pack up their outdoor seating at the request of the city.

The decision by the Golden City Council was initially made at an August 16th study session.

Among other things, Rick Muriby, the City of Golden's Community and Economic Development Director, said at the meeting that there were complaints about the difficulty for deliveries to be made, particularly by large trucks.

"Although the two ends of the alley are there and available for deliveries, for access, etc. Some feel uncomfortable backing in, for example, to make that work if they're loading a truck or something. So that's part of it. But to get enough room for a vehicle to get through there, then you'd lose several tables that are there now," Muriby said at the meeting, adding that the outdoor dining expansion was part of a pilot program, and a requirement existed where a 5-foot path was needed to be maintained through the alley.

"We have been getting complaints from businesses and others in that area that have said that it's not consistently maintained," Muriby said.

Golden's Mayor, Laura Weinberg, said at the meeting that one of the goals was to have the alley be more inviting.

"Putting barricades for private business when you look down the alley suggests that it is not welcoming for pedestrians to stroll down the alley. It is welcoming if you are visiting those businesses. And I've looked from both ends, I've walked through it, I've used the five foot. It is not a welcoming pedestrian experience," she said. "Personally, I think that was great for COVID and I'm ready to be done with it."

However, both Valdez and Gould argue that the request is sudden and unfair.

On the other side of the block from Miner's Alley is Washington Avenue, which is known to be the main drag of downtown.

Several restaurants and bars have outdoor spaces that extend into the street.

"Regardless of how you slice it, there shouldn't be vehicle traffic in this alley and we should be treated exactly the same as the other restaurants and bars in town and be allowed to continue to offer outdoor dining using city property just the way every other restaurant or bar in town can," Gould said.

Gould and Valdez both also say that vehicular traffic could cause safety issues for the pedestrians who have gotten used to being able to freely walk through the alley.

Gould recalled a time where he says a driver damaged his speakeasy's fence facing the alley.

"Consumers expect to be able to sit outdoors, have dining outdoors. People that are higher risk, people that are immune compromised really don't want to. And it's unsafe for them to go inside," he said. "And once we lose, this is going to harm my staff because they're going to we're going to do less revenue. They're going to get less tips."

Valdez said the alley has acted as a perfect avenue for pedestrians, and shares a similar sentiment as Gould.

"In fact, even to this day, you'll find a lot of times our indoors will be pretty much empty and our outdoor will be full," she said.

Valdez says she was able to write in comments for the study session, but argues that there has been little communication about the move.

"When you walk around town, there are a number of restaurants that have street seating that the city has offered to them, parking spaces, etc... and we're the only two that are going to be removed," she said.

In a statement to 9NEWS on Saturday, Muriby said in part, "The City of Golden is interested in collaborating with businesses and evaluating more permanent solutions to accommodate alley needs in the public right-of-way, such as the delivery of goods during weekday business hours, while also creating a safe, more pedestrian-friendly atmosphere in Miner’s Alley at other times.”