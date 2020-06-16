Graphic designer offers free redesigns for Stapleton businesses that want to change their name

Graphic designer Eric Wedum is offering to redesign logos for businesses in Stapleton that want to change their name once the neighborhood has a new one, too.

DENVER — Denver's Stapleton neighborhood is likely getting a new name after its Master Community Association (MCA) announced it was taking steps to remove "Stapleton" from the community's name.

Local graphic designer Eric Wedum announced on Twitter that if any business needs to change their logo after the renaming, he'll do it for free.

The community's namesake is a former Denver mayor who was also a KKK member. Wedum, who runs the branding and design company Narhwal Collective, said he agrees with the people who want to get rid of the Stapleton name, but he also wants to help business owners in the community, too.

"I just wanted to do my part, where I can help people," he said. "It's just something that would be very easy for me to do, so I'm happy to help anybody out that finds themselves in an unforeseen situation."

Wedum said a name change and the logo redesign that goes along with it could cost anywhere from a couple of hundred dollars up to $1,000.

No one has reached out to him yet, but he hopes business owners will once they know what to change their name to.

"I know a lot of people that own businesses that have Stapleton as the first part of the name," he said. "I imagine once people actually know where it's going, I hope some people reach out to me and actually take me up on it."

Any business owners who are interested can reach out to Wedum by using the contact form on his website.