Lenders are taking applications for small business PPP loans again

CENTENNIAL, Colo — Darrell Weddell is hoping the second time is the charm.

Weddell, the owner of Hinsdale Automotive in Centennial, applied for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan in early April through a national bank but said the process was terribly disorganized with little communication.

“Last Friday or Saturday I got a rejection letter saying it was incomplete or not correct,” Weddell said.

Frustrated, he received an e-mail from his other financial institution, Canvas Credit Union, last week, suggesting that he fill out an application for the second round of PPP loans. Weddell said he filled out an application about an hour after receiving the e-mail and got a call from the credit union the next day.

On Monday, Weddell’s was one of more than 400 applications, totally more than $20 million in loans, that local credit union was submitting. By midday, Canvas said 21 of those loans had been approved, according to Chief Lending Officer Chad Shane.

“We do know they ran out quickly last time and we’re expecting the same this time,” Shane said.

After its start, the federal emergency loan program ran out of money quickly earlier this month, leaving a burden on many small businesses in Colorado.

Canvas did not offer PPP loans during the first round, citing a late release of rules for the federally backed stimulus loans and a lack of access to the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) system.

“That first go-around was tough because we didn’t have everything in place to be able to offer those loans whether it be the technology, the loan documents, the access to the SBA system,” Shane said.

As Congress approved more funding - $370 billion - to refill the program, Canvas secured the access it needed and understood the rules enough to begin working on applications to have them ready for when the SBA began accepting them Monday morning.

Shane said the SBA’s system was operating slowly on Monday, causing some glitches which hastened the process.

“There’s a tremendous amount of volume,” Shane said. He said his credit union had to reallocate resources, moving personal lending experts to the business department to help handle the influx of requests.

Seeing how quickly the money ran out last time, Shane recommends business owners move quickly this time around. He suggests researching the SBA’s website for the loans to understand what documentation they might need.

“We want to get your application in so we can start working on it,” Shane said.

The money would be a lifeline for Weddell, whose auto repair shop has lost about 60 percent of its business during the pandemic. He worries about his six employees being able to pay rent and feed their families.

“It’ll help us keep moving forward with our staff,” Weddell said.