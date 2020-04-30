Outlets at Castle Rock to reopen for in-person shopping

The Douglas County retail center says in-person shopping will begin Friday, May 1 with new safety procedures.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

With Douglas County among the first to slowly re-open per Gov. Jared Polis' lifted mandate, retailers will be able to offer in-store shopping as of Friday, May 1.

Outlets at Castle Rock will begin allowing in-person shopping on May 1 with some new guidelines in place.

Center hours for now are Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Specific store hours may vary.

A list of open stores will be updated on their website. You will also want to double check store hours as some will vary from Center hours. If planning to shop a specific store, please check their hours or call the store directly.

Stores Open for Shopping (as of 5/1/20):

Black Diamond

Buff City Soap

Cinnabon

COACH (open for Curbside Pickup only)

Fjallraven

Harry & David

Le Creuset

Mountain Khakis

NYDJ

Qdoba

Rack Room Shoes

Starbucks drive-thru (open Monday to Sunday 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Uniform Destination (medical scrubs)

Vitamin World

Wood Shark Trading Company

Health & Safety Precautions

Outlets at Castle Rock will be following physical distancing standards to ensure the health and safety of customers, employees and the community, including:

Sanitizing stations around the center.

One-way walkways to stress physical distancing.

Signage on benches in common areas to stress physical distancing.

Touchless toilets and sinks.

Staff trained to disperse groups of more than 10.

Paper towels at restroom exit doors to avoid touching handles with clean hands

6’ distance markings where any lines will form (food court, inside stores, restrooms, etc.).

Food court tables and chairs will remain 6’ apart. Soft seating in the food court has been removed.

Maximum number of guests per store (varies based on size of store).

Additional cleaning and sanitizing between customers in food court & restrooms.

All center staff to wear gloves and masks, per governor’s mandate.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the management office at 303.688.2800.

For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.