x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Small Business

Palisade crops unscathed by recent cool down; growers still on edge after last year's devastation

The devastation of last year has made this year's crop more important than ever.

COLORADO, USA — More than one year ago, record low temperatures destroyed more than half of the crops within the Grand Valley region.

National Weather Service meteorologist Megan Stackhouse said the temperature dropped to 19 degrees in Grand Junction on April 14, 2020 — the lowest since 1933.

Many of the crops in the region such as peaches, apples, cherries, pears and plums could be ruined by temperatures falling below 27 degrees.

> Read the full story at the Denver Gazette.

RELATED: Denver woman helps safeguard world coffee crops

RELATED: Growing cannabis indoors has a big climate impact, so why doesn’t the industry go outside?

Credit: KUSA

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!