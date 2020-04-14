DENVER — The Market at Larimer Square has decided to close its doors after serving the Denver community for more than 37 years.

The downtown Denver establishment is known for its array of hot foods, deli items, pastries, cakes, coffees and more.

"After 37 years in business, we have decided to close the doors of The Market," said The Market owner Mark Greenberg. "This was not an easy decision. I’ve been thinking about it for quite some time – I’m a grandfather now and have been doing this the better part of four decades – but the pandemic certainly sped up the timing."

The restaurant helped keep Denver’s historic past intact between 14th and 15th streets on Larimer Street.

"It’s rare for a restaurant – any business really – to last this long," said Greenberg. "And it’s all because of our employees, many of whom have been with me for more than 20 years. I’m proud that we created a place where anybody was welcome. It didn’t matter if you were a local, a tourist, a politician or you were a guy who was down on his luck. The Market was for everyone."

While The Market officially closed its doors at the end of March, they will move out of the space once Denver’s stay-at-home order is lifted.

"The Market was at the core of the essence of Larimer Square – a true institution that accommodated people from all walks of life," said Jeff Hermanson, CEO of Larimer Associates. "It has been a meeting place for so many of us, and it’s one of the reasons Larimer Square has become such a treasure in our community."

"Whether you were stopping in for your morning coffee, meeting a friend, grabbing a house-made salad or enjoying one of their famous baked goods, The Market was a gathering place. It was such an integral part of many in our community’s daily routine," said Grant McCargo, Co-founder and CEO of Urban Villages. "We wish Mark all the best as he focuses on his family life and thank him for his steadfast service to Larimer Square and the community."

