DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — You may have to pay more for Southwest's EarlyBird feature starting next week.

The Dallas-based carrier previously charged customers a flat $15 fee each way for its EarlyBird service. The feature allows customers to get a boarding position 36 hours before a flight's departure. Otherwise, customers who don't use the feature have to wait 24 hours before the flight departs to check in and receive a boarding position.

Starting Aug. 29, EarlyBird will cost flyers $15, $20 or $25 each way, depending on flight length and how many other customers use the EarlyBird function.

"Of course, an increase in the price of a product is rarely welcome news, but as EarlyBird increases in popularity, we want to protect the value it offers our customers," said Jonathan Clarkson, managing director of marketing, in a blog post on the company's website.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2Pqm4CR

© Exclusive to KUSA