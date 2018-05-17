After inspecting all the fan blades in its fleet of engines, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) found no structural problems like the one that caused the left engine aboard Flight 1380 to fail last month and kill a passenger.

"The engine inspections are complete, the findings have been zero, which is obviously expected but good news," said Gary Kelly, Southwest's CEO, during the airline's annual meeting Wednesday in Maryland.

However, Kelly also told reporters after the meeting that several dozen fan blades were sent to General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) for further inspection, according to Bloomberg.

Those fan blades had some coating anomalies, said Southwest chief operating officer Mike Van de Ven, adding that they were sent to GE "out of an abundance of caution." Kelly added that he didn't think the examinations would turn up any problems.

The place where the fan blade was attached to the engine that failed during the April 17 flight showed signs of metal fatigue, according to a preliminary investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board after the accident. New Mexico businesswoman Jennifer Riordan died from injuries suffered when she was sucked partially out of the window that blew out after being struck by engine shrapnel.

