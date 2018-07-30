The accident that caused a fatality on Southwest Flight 1380 in April had a $100 million impact on revenue, the airline said in its second quarter earnings report released Thursday morning.

The drop in revenue is expected to be temporary and subside in the third quarter, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) said in its filing.

In April, a fan blade separated from the left engine on a Southwest flight heading from New York to Dallas. The damage was catastrophic. Shrapnel from the engine pierced the plane's fuselage and blew out a window on the aircraft. Jennifer Riordan, who was sitting next to the window, died after she was partially sucked out of the window.

After the accident, the Dallas-based carrier turned off several of its marketing channels. It stopped tweeting, sending emails and airing commercials in wake of the accident, and therefore traffic to its website decreased. Since customers have to go through Southwest's website to book a ticket — opposed to travel aggregation sites like Kayak, Priceline or Google Flights — lower web traffic affects Southwest more than other carriers.

