Sprouts Farmers Market opens produce distribution center in Aurora

The Aurora distribution center will service 45 of Sprouts' more than 360 stores.

AURORA, Colo. — Sprouts Farmers Market has opened a new distribution center in Aurora, its sixth distribution facility nationwide.

Sprouts said the new 135,000 square-foot facility is its first in Colorado and includes 55°F and 34°F storage and fruit ripening rooms.

The Aurora center will service 45 of the chain’s more than 360 stores, including all Sprouts locations in Colorado, five stores in Utah, and eight in New Mexico.

> Above video: How to grow microgreens at home.

"As we grow our footprint, we will strategically place new stores and distribution centers closer together to maximize our owned fresh product network," said Chief Fresh Merchandising Officer Scott Neal. "This will better serve our customers who are looking to Sprouts for the best quality and value in fresh and organic produce."

Sprouts said it has partnered with Penske Logistics as its third-party logistics provider for the distribution center and dedicated transportation fleet which created 70 new full-time jobs in the market.

"The location of our Aurora facility, combined with features such as ripening rooms for bananas and avocados, two of our top-selling produce items, will immediately provide our stores with an expanded selection of affordable organics," said Neal.

Sprouts added it plans to open a seventh distribution center in Florida this summer. The Florida location will join Spouts' centers in Aurora; Colton and Union City, Calif.; Glendale, Ariz.; Wilmer, Texas and Atlanta.

"Sprouts’ ability to offer the freshest, highest-quality produce at a great value is supported through its network of distribution centers, direct grower relationships, and enhanced quality controls," said Sprouts in a news release.

Sprouts Farmers Market 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.