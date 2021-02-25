x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Business

Behind Strive Health's selection of Denver for its 250-person expansion

The Denver-based company specializes in tech-enabled kidney care. The 250 new jobs it is planning to add had an average wage of $131,572.

DENVER — A Colorado healthcare company has selected Denver as its home for a 250-person expansion with the help of some incentives from the Colorado Economic Development Commission. 

>Video above: In parts of rural Colorado, the pandemic presented opportunity.

Strive Health is a Denver-based company that specializes in tech-enabled kidney care. 

“We see a very, very robust growth future for Strive,” CEO Chris Riopelle said. “The impetus behind the thinking is a forecast for dramatic growth and, given our growth so far and our point of view on how kidney care is changing, we know we’re going to grow very rapidly over the next five-plus years.” 

Already, Strive Health grew about 600% over 2020. That growth was planned, but happened faster than originally expected. The new headquarters gives a landing zone for all of the new and future employees. 

>Read the full story at the Denver Business Journal.

RELATED: What you can do to stop robocalls

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

RELATED: DougCo won't enforce indoor mask mandate, resolution says

RELATED: Summer in Aspen likely to include concerts, fuller restaurants, masks

RELATED: Is the Colorado DMV selling data to car warranty companies?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS