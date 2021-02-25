Behind Strive Health's selection of Denver for its 250-person expansion

The Denver-based company specializes in tech-enabled kidney care. The 250 new jobs it is planning to add had an average wage of $131,572.

DENVER — A Colorado healthcare company has selected Denver as its home for a 250-person expansion with the help of some incentives from the Colorado Economic Development Commission.

Strive Health is a Denver-based company that specializes in tech-enabled kidney care.

“We see a very, very robust growth future for Strive,” CEO Chris Riopelle said. “The impetus behind the thinking is a forecast for dramatic growth and, given our growth so far and our point of view on how kidney care is changing, we know we’re going to grow very rapidly over the next five-plus years.”

Already, Strive Health grew about 600% over 2020. That growth was planned, but happened faster than originally expected. The new headquarters gives a landing zone for all of the new and future employees.

