DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — The technology that has permeated the fast-casual restaurant industry with the goal of getting diners their food and their bills more quickly is beginning to find its way into fine dining as well in the Denver area, even as some legal experts question whether it raises liability issues for restaurants that are gathering personally identifiable information on their customers in new ways.

Quick-serve restaurants have rolled out digital-ordering apps, set up specific lines for people to pick up their orders when they’ve paid before arrival and contracted with more third-party delivery services, sometimes directly through their online systems. Full-service restaurants have been slower to do much of this, however, relying on traditional practices to collect payments near the end of a meal and to control the process through their servers — a business model that can frustrate younger customers who are especially used to controlling the pace of transactions these days.

So, local fine-dining establishments such as The Fort have begun to experiment with table-side payment options and other methods to speed up the billing process, even for people who are willing to wait for a rack of bison ribs. And, much like the pioneers who set aside their hand-written reservation books for online services like OpenTable some 15 years ago, they are finding their are tangible benefits to this use of technology, even as questions continue about its rollout.

The Fort, for example, signed on with Kirkland, Washington-based company TableSafe this spring to offer a new system called The Rail that is being tested at 75 full-service restaurants nationwide. The system allows for servers to drop an electronic bill on the table as the meal nears its close, with which customers can pay, leave a tip and fill out a three-question survey on their time frame without the server having to return.

