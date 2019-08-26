DENVER — Target Corp. said Sunday it was teaming with The Walt Disney Co. to open dozens of Disney mini-shops inside Target stores.

CNBC has a report on the new partnership, which was announced by Target CEO Brian Cornell and Bob Chapek, Disney's chairman of parks, experiences and products, at Disney's D23 Expo show in Anaheim, California.

The mini-stores will open in selected Target stores starting Oct. 4. The companies plan 25 of the locations to start with, with another 40 coming next year. Two Colorado Target stores made the initial list: Denver Stapleton and Loveland.

The shops, about 750 square feet in size, will be located near existing toy departments and sell more than 450 items, ranging from plush Disney characters to toys from Disney's Marvel Comics and Star Wars lines.

In a conference call announcing the partnership, Cornell called Disney "among our largest and most admired" brand partners, but didn't break out Disney-related revenue or say how much extra sales the chain is expecting.

