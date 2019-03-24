DENVER — A tentative deal has been reached between King Soopers and the union that represents about 12,000 grocery workers across Colorado, according to a spokesperson for the grocery chain.

The news comes after two days of lengthy negotiations over the weekend and continued into early Monday morning.

The two sides began the latest bargaining session at 9 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the union. They continued all night until a breakthrough was announced just before 9 a.m. Monday.

In a Facebook post, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 said it had secured a final offer and that details about a statewide vote on the proposal would be posted soon.

“King Soopers/City Market and UFCW Local 7 have reached a tentative agreement," King Soopers said in a statement. "This is good news for our associates, customers, and communities."

Union members voted March 15 to authorize a strike. The vote allows union leaders to call for a strike at any time. The current contract expired Jan. 12, and negotiations have been going on since mid-December, the union said. The biggest sticking points were wage increases and sick pay.

The last public offer from King Soopers was for $117.5 million in wages, health care and pensions over the duration of the three-year contract.

The more than 12,000 workers represented by UFCW Local 7 work at 109 King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado. The last workers strike was in 1996, according to King Soopers.

