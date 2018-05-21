A Texas doughnut chain said it will open its first location in Colorado, at 5400 S. Parker Road in Aurora.

Shipley Do-Nuts is based in Houston. The Aurora location is owned by Bryan Kopp and Julie Kopp and the opening is planned for June. The couple said they plan to develop their second location in 2019.

Last year, Shipley said it has big plans for Colorado.

Shipley said last April that it "plans to expand to 58 units throughout Colorado in the coming years."

