If you want to make the big bucks, a career in health care might be just what you need.

According to U.S. News & World Report, occupations in health care are promising, with a combination of high salaries and low unemployment rates. Health care jobs took 44 of the 100 spots in the best jobs ranking and the majority of the best-paying jobs in that ranking, officials said.

"Health care occupations continue to dominate the U.S. News 2019 Best Jobs rankings, with demand in the field highest for workers to fill roles such as nurse practitioner, physician assistant and physical therapist," Rebecca Koenig, careers reporter at U.S. News, said in a statement. "That's good news for students and career changers because it takes less school time and tuition money to prepare for those positions than it does to become a physician or surgeon."

In addition to its ranking of the best-paying jobs, U.S. News also ranked the overall best 100 jobs, which includes positions like software developer, dentist, mathematician and speech language pathologist, among others. Find that ranking here.

