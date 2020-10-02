DENVER — Food & Wine magazine recently reviewed restaurants in every state to determine those that represent America's "classics."

The four Colorado restaurants highlighted are all in the Denver area.

First is Bastien's, the City Park steakhouse. "The signature preparation here is simple, but terribly effective — adding white and brown sugar to the savory rub softens up even the most macho bone-in ribeye, resulting one seriously tender steak, never served here, proudly, beyond medium-rare," says Food & Wine.

Next is Buckhorn Exchange, established in 1893 in Lincoln Park. "The walls are a taxidermy enthusiast’s dream, and the Rocky Mountain Oysters remain one of the most famous dishes on the menu," writes the magazine.

The Buckhorn Exchange in Denver made the list.

JEFFREY BEALL | FLICKR

