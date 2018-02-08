DENVER — There's no doubt that Denver is changing. Many people have felt the change in more ways than one. Randall James Borne has felt it at least three times.

Borne has been a business owner in Five Points for more than 20 years. His first two businesses were closed and turned into something else. Now, his restaurant is being closed and relocated for the third time.

“It won't be Randall's at the Climax, it won't be Randall's at Pierre’s, it won't be Randall's on Marions,” Borne said. “That was the last three.”

KUSA

This time it'll just be Randall's off 33rd and York.

“Not because the rent wasn't being paid,” Borne explained. “Business was really good; it was just that everything has been bought out.”

His first business in Five Points was a mobile restaurant off 40th and York called Marions Lounge.

"I relocated to Pierre Supper Club, but that place ended up getting torn down for a light rail,” he said.

Then Pierre was replaced too - this time by townhouses.

KUSA

His location now, off Welton Street, will be gutted out, possibly sold or possibly turned into something else. In a phone call with 9NEWS, the landlord said he’s not sure what he’s going to do with the building.

"I can blame myself for a little because I didn't purchase anything,” Borne said. He rented the first three locations and now plans to rent the next location.

Borne plans to move to 33rd and York. It’ll be a restaurant and bar and Borne plans to have live music too.

KUSA

"I've been through the process a few times so it used to bother me, but now I just shake my head,” Borne said.

“People could be angry, they can be upset that this has changed but this is all a part of the transition,” said Michael Simmons, a long-time customer.

No matter where Randall's ends up, Simmons and all the other faithful customers will come along.

“The way we do it is like no matter where he goes, as long as it's an 80205 which is our community, we're flocking there,” Simmons said.

Randall's last day on Welton Street is set for August 11. The opening date for their next business is set for September of this year.

