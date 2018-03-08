A new ranking of Colorado Colleges was released and there's a new leader atop the leaderboard.

In the latest ranking by Schools.com, Colorado State University in Fort Collins was ranked No. 1.

Schools.com said its methodology included: tuition fees, grants and financial aid awarded, debt of graduates, student loan repayment rates, number of degrees offered, student retention rates, graduate rates, and other criteria.

It was only yesterday that another ranking came out and Colorado Colleges in Colorado Springs was ranked No. 1.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2Kqiyoc

