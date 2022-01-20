Denver's reimagined Tom's Diner is under construction — and it has a new name

The owner hopes to bring a 1970s-era Las Vegas pool vibe to a new downtown Denver venue at the spot of the Colfax landmark he ran for more than two decades.

DENVER — Construction has started on what was once the Colfax landmark Tom’s Diner. The location will soon be a reimagined venue opening in late summer of this year.

The new restaurant, called Tom’s Starlight, is setting out to be a modern “oasis in the city” with indoor and outdoor offerings. Tom Messina, who owned and operated the 24/7 Tom’s Diner for more than two decades, told Denver Business Journal that Tom’s Starlight will turn the interior diner counter into a cocktail bar. The large parking lot out back, which he said was about half an acre, will now be a garden with trees, plants, fire pits, cabanas and an outdoor bar.

When reimagining the venue, Messina said that he was looking to bring Palm Springs or a 1970s-era Las Vegas pool to downtown Denver. The architecture firm for the project is Kephart.

“I can’t wait, I’ve been sitting in a huddle for the last two years, going ‘QB, let’s play already,’” he said. “I’m excited to hear we’ve finally got our permits and we’re moving forward. They’re in there now gutting it and it will be really neat.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado real estate market

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.