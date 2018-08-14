KUSA — Calling all college students! Want to know what a $15 cover at Topgolf on a Wednesday night will get you?

Unlimited gameplay, discounts on food and reserved spaces -- that's what.

On Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Topgolf will offer all college students a discounted cover charge as well as $2 off all appetizers, shareables and flatbread dishes.

Drinks are also on sale: $3 pints, $4 select wines and $5 wells - are offered.

A student ID is required in order to participate in the deal. Students 18+ are welcome but you must be 21 or older to order alcohol.

Colorado's only Topgolf is in Centennial at 10601 E Easter Ave.

