Trader Joe's to sell wine at all Colorado locations

The move comes after voters passed a proposition in November that expanded wine sales in the state.

COLORADO, USA — With the passage of Proposition 125 in November, Trader Joe's plans to sell wine at all of its Colorado locations.

Right now the California-based grocery chain has Wine Shops at only two locations, one in Denver and one in Colorado Springs.

In November, voters passed Proposition 125, which allows grocery and convenience stores that sell beer to also sell wine starting in March.

A spokeswoman for Trader Joe's confirmed that the chain plans to start selling wine at all Colorado locations but didn't have an exact timeline on when the sales might start. Under the new law, the earliest that sales could begin is March.

Trader Joe's has seven locations in Colorado. They include stores in the following cites:

Boulder

Colorado Springs

Denver

Fort Collins

Greenwood Village

Littleton

Parker

Trader's Joe's is well-known for its bargain-priced wine, which was nicknamed Two Buck Chuck due to its low price point. Now though, the wine sells for a bit more than that.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.