A Colorado power wholesaler seeks buyers for its coal, gas-powered electricity that utilities plan to leave behind

Tri-State's coal-burning units in northwest Colorado are scheduled to be shut down between 2025 and 2030, ending the company’s coal-burning in Colorado.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A major Colorado power company is looking for customers to buy large amounts of electricity from its coal and gas plants — what’s becoming excess electricity generation as rural cooperative utilities leave to pursue cheaper power largely from wind and solar.

Westminster-based Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc., a member-owned power provider to 42 rural co-operative utilities in Colorado and three neighboring states, this month is seeking bids from potential purchasers to potentially buy hundreds of megawatts of electricity. They plan to sell over three years starting next spring.

The 1,300-employee non-profit operates coal-burning power plants in northwest Colorado and in Wyoming and natural gas power plants in the region, too. It regularly sells wholesale electrical power, but the sales for which it’s taking bids by Sept. 29 are different.

“There are several hundred megawatts available,” said Lee Boughey, a Tri-State spokesman, in an email. “Our marketing group has issued similar RFPs before, but usually for shorter terms — like a month, season or year out. This RFP is further out in time and for longer terms.”

> Read the full story at the Denver Business Journal.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Climate

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.