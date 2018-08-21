Tuff Shed Inc., a Denver-based supplier of storage buildings and garages, has acquired substantially all the assets of New Hampshire-based Sheds USA.

The acquisition extends Tuff Shed’s service area to 48 states, a release said, which had been a goal of Tuff Shed founder Tom Saurey.

“Even when I first started Tuff Shed, back in 1981, I could envision a company that provided quality buildings to customers all across the country,” Saurey said in a statement. “While we’ve had locations coast-to-coast for several years, we haven’t had a presence in the Northeast. Now we do, and I’m delighted to say we service all of the lower 48 U.S. states.”

Saurey previously told Denver Business Journal that when he was 21 years old, he made a declaration that he would own a store in every state.

