38 Twitter employees resign after 87 laid off in Boulder

The resignations came 2 weeks after Twitter announced the layoffs of 87 Boulder employees as part of a larger overhaul after Elon Musk acquired the company.

BOULDER, Colo. — About two weeks after dozens of Twitter employees were laid off from the company's Boulder office as part of a nationwide reduction in the company's workforce, another 38 employees voluntarily resigned.

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, he has laid off half the company's 7,500 workforce and many others have quit. At the company's Boulder office, at 3401 Bluff St., about 125 employees will leave the company in January due to either termination or resignation.

On Nov. 4, the company notified the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment through the Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification (WARN) Act of approximately 87 layoffs. Terminations will start Jan. 4 for the following employees:

14 first and midlevel officials and managers

70 professionals

1 sales worker

2 administrative support workers

On Nov. 25, Twitter informed the state labor department of an additional 38 employees who had voluntarily resigned and were told on Nov. 18 that their last day would be Jan. 20.

The majority of the employees who resigned were engineers, according to the company's WARN letter.

The resignations came after Musk demanded that hundreds of engineers and other workers pledge by Nov. 17 to "extremely hardcore" work or to resign with severance pay.

Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett said he found out about this month's round of layoffs from a legal notification from the company.

"Eighty-seven people losing their jobs, that's a substantial impact," he said. "I'm just hopeful with the strong tech community that we have here in Boulder that those folks will be able to find jobs again soon. Hopefully they won't be out of work for very long, but it's going to be very disruptive either way."

