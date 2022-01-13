Union, King Soopers agree to resume negotiations

The union president announced at a rally on Thursday that is willing to reopen negotiations; King Soopers officials said they were glad the union is willing to meet.

DENVER — As strikers continued to walk the picket lines, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 and the owners of King Soopers agreed Thursday to resume negotiations.

Kim Cordova, president of the union's local chapter, announced at a rally on Thursday that union had told officials with Kroger, which operates King Soopers and City Market, that it was willing to reopen negotiations.

In an emailed statement to The Denver Gazette later Thursday, King Soopers officials said they were glad the union was willing to meet.

"We are please that after nearly a week the union has finally responded to our request to meet," the statement read. "We look forward to returning to the bargaining table to resume negotiations and find a deal that puts more money in our associates paycheck."

The union represents approximately 17,000 King Soopers/City Market/Kroger employees in Colorado and Wyoming. Members in Boulder and Denver went on strike on Wednesday after alleged unfair labor practices.

"As of today, our picket lines are holding strong," Cordova said in an email statement.

