United Airlines is hot for Vail, and the Colorado ski resort evidently feels the same about the Chicago-based carrier.

United said today it is expanding its seasonal service to Vail’s Eagle County Regional Airport to include flights from all the airline’s principal hub airports starting Dec. 19. A United spokesman said the enhanced seasonal service will operate through the end of March.

The expansion in Vail connectivity means the addition of a weekly flight to Vail from Los Angeles International Airport.

United also is ramping up the frequency of service to daily from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Vail. United previously only had once-weekly seasonal service from SFO and IAD to Vail.

