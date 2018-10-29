DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — Greensboro-based VF Corp. has completed the sale of its beachwear brand Reef to The Rockport Group, the company announced Monday morning.

The company announced the sale earlier this month. It didn't disclose the terms.

The Rockport Group is based in Newton, Massachusetts, and is a maker of casual and dress shoes. The group was acquired by private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC earlier this summer.

Reef will keep its headquarters in Carlsbad, California, and will operate as an independent brand under The Rockport Group.

PJ Solomon was the exclusive financial advisor to VF on the transaction. Davis Polk and Wardell LLC was the legal advisor.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2RhtSqw

Copyright 2018 Denver Business Journal