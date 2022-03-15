ViewHouse owner enters Cherry Creek market with $14M purchase

Francois Safieddine and his company, Lotus Concepts Management, have focused on hospitality and nightlife concepts across the Denver metro area.

DENVER — The owner behind the ViewHouse entertainment concept has entered the Cherry Creek market with a $14 million purchase.

Francois Safieddine bought 250 Steele St. on March 11 in Cherry Creek North, according to Denver property records. The retail building is located at the southeast corner of Steele Street and East Third Avenue.

The seller is 250 Steele LLC, an entity associated with an individual in Beverly Hills, California.

The building includes several tenants, including Susie Organic Skin Care, Michta Salon, 2:20 Nail Spa and Amazing Lash Studio. Hasu Sushi & Grill and Mehak India’s Aroma are also located in the building. The latter, an upscale Indian restaurant, opened in 2017, replacing a tapas bar that had been closed since 2013.

Safieddine and his company, Lotus Concepts Management, have focused on hospitality and nightlife concepts across the Denver metro area.

