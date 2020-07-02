GLENDALE, Colorado — New as of 2020, Colorado businesses can apply for marijuana hospitality licenses, allowing visitors to purchase and smoke weed in a retail establishment. But not a single shop of its kind has opened yet.

While the state can approve a license, shops can’t open without approval from the city they operate in. Glendale, a city that prides itself on “letting people make decisions that are best for themselves,” is moving fast to approve language allowing such a store.

“We see it as a really good opportunity to further liberty and fight the war on drugs and decrease prohibition,” said Lindsey Mintz, co-owner of Smokin Gun Apothecary.

If all goes according to plan The Smokin Gun will undergo some construction, creating a separate room with its own HVAC system to allow for a marijuana tasting room where patrons can smoke a variety of strains. It’ll be a totally new business called ‘The Joint.’

Mintz describes it as a “relaxed, comfortable environment.” The lounge will be inside of a 1941 replica jail cell, a nod to Colorado being at the forefront of legalization and a reminder of the stiff sentences marijuana used to carry.

“If you look at Colorado, you’ve got craft breweries, you’ve got wine tasting rooms, why not have a marijuana tasting room,” said Mintz who is also a Glendale city councilmember.

Her co-owner is Glendale Mayor Mike Dunafon’s wife, Deborah Dunafon (who also owns next-door strip club Shotgun Willie’s). Mintz said she knows that puts them under a microscope.

“The mayor isn’t an owner in the establishment at all,” said Mintz. “Both Mike and I have to recuse ourselves on any votes that are related to an establishment like this. So, it isn’t anything we voted on.”

There will be a public hearing on March 3 where council will vote on allowing social consumption sites. She and the mayor will again recuse themselves from the vote.

Smokin Gun will still need state approval. Mintz said they’re working closely with the Marijuana Enforcement Division to ensure license approval.

So about that free entry … Mintz said if customers pay a visit to Shotgun Willie’s they will also get free entry into The Joint. Though entry will likely be free anyway on the planned opening day. That’s set for, you guessed it, 4/20.

